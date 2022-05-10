Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) PT Lowered to $158.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $196.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%.

In other news, Director J David Wargo purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,311,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 331,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,472,000 after acquiring an additional 127,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,402,000 after acquiring an additional 121,980 shares in the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,469,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after buying an additional 88,250 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

