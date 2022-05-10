Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $869.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) to report $869.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $887.33 million and the lowest is $838.40 million. Liberty Energy posted sales of $581.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Energy will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liberty Energy.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.42. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.36.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,272,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after buying an additional 526,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after buying an additional 41,255 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 31.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 540,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $17,064,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

