LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. LifeStance Health Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.21.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $494,302.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,669,472 shares in the company, valued at $60,549,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 438.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About LifeStance Health Group (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.