LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.55. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Darcie Peck bought 22,500 shares of LightPath Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,880. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

