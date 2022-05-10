Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of LSPD stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. 70,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,888. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -35.67. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

