Lightspeed Commerce’s (LSPD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Eight Capital

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Eight Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$47.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 109.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$110.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$100.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.11.

TSE:LSPD traded down C$1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$22.41. 995,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,357. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.00. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$22.12 and a twelve month high of C$165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.52.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

