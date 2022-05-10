Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.99 million.

Several brokerages have commented on LLNW. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Bob Lyons acquired 55,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Peterschmidt acquired 68,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 84.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

