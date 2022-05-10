Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.50. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 25.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.68. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.