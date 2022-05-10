Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of LECO stock traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $135.07. 4,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,410. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $121.65 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.44.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.43. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $23,335,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

