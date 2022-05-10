Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.42.

NYSE:LNC opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

