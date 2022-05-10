Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.65-$11.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.90-$3.00 EPS.

Linde stock opened at $306.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.25. The firm has a market cap of $153.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 60.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $361.75.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Linde by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.