Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.65-$11.90 EPS.

NYSE:LIN opened at $300.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $361.75.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Linde by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Linde by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

