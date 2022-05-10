Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $296.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Shares of LFUS opened at $253.05 on Tuesday. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $223.31 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.65.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

