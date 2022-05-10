LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.33. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LivaNova by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in LivaNova by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in LivaNova by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 5.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

