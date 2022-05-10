LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.97 Million

Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $246.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $249.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.30 million. LivaNova posted sales of $264.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $73,724,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 147.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after buying an additional 832,305 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $64,579,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,939.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 728,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,707,000 after buying an additional 692,980 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $56,968,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.91. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.33.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.