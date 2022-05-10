LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.09.

LPSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities cut LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

LivePerson stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.31. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $77,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $76,369.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,052 shares of company stock valued at $818,525 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in LivePerson by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 114,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

