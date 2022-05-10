LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at B. Riley

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LPSN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $68.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.31.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $220,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $27,544.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,052 shares of company stock worth $818,525. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 170.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

