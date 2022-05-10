LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,076. LKQ has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in LKQ by 1,392.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 89,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in LKQ by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 166,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 62,724 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,103,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 61,934 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in LKQ by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in LKQ by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 277,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

