LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LL Flooring Holdings Inc. provides specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring. The company’s selection includes waterproof vinyl plank, hybrid resilient flooring, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile and cork. LL Flooring Holdings Inc., formerly known as Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LL Flooring in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LL opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. LL Flooring has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.18.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). LL Flooring had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $279.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LL Flooring will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LL Flooring by 41.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in LL Flooring by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in LL Flooring by 2.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LL Flooring by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in LL Flooring by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

