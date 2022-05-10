Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Purchases £8,600 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Harmeen Mehta bought 20,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,602.88).

LON LLOY traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 42.80 ($0.53). The stock had a trading volume of 266,215,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,891,547. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 56 ($0.69). The company has a market capitalization of £29.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLOY. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.78) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.76) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.78) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 56.38 ($0.70).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

