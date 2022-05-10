Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.38 ($0.70).

LLOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.78) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 44 ($0.54) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.78) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.64) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.76) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

In related news, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62), for a total value of £202,046 ($249,101.22). Also, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($289,730.00).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 43.24 ($0.53) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.69). The stock has a market cap of £30.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.