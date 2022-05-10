LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 911,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 2nd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $33,210.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $34,200.00.
- On Monday, April 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $37,170.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $41,310.00.
- On Monday, April 4th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $43,470.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $41,400.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $40,860.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $34,470.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $40,500.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $62,460.00.
LMPX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 42,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.05.
LMP Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LMP Automotive (LMPX)
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.