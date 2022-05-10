LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 911,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $33,210.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $34,200.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $37,170.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $41,310.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $43,470.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $41,400.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $40,860.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $34,470.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $62,460.00.

LMPX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 42,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LMP Automotive by 33.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in LMP Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LMP Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LMP Automotive by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in LMP Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.