Loews (NYSE:L) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

NYSE L opened at $63.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in L. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loews (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.