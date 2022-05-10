London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 9,200 ($113.43) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.60% from the company’s current price.

LSEG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($123.29) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($92.47) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($126.99) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,092.50 ($112.10).

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,154 ($88.20) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,824.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,273.66. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,230 ($76.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,546 ($105.36). The firm has a market cap of £36.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38.

In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,772 ($95.82), for a total value of £217,538.28 ($268,201.55). Also, insider Kathleen DeRose acquired 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,932 ($85.46) per share, for a total transaction of £15,250.40 ($18,802.12).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

