Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock's previous close.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LBPH. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ LBPH opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

