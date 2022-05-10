Longeveron (LGVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 61.46% and a negative net margin of 1,305.13%. On average, analysts expect Longeveron to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGVN opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of -2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81. Longeveron has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

In other Longeveron news, insider Joshua Hare sold 19,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,133,410.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Longeveron by 272.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Longeveron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Longeveron in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

