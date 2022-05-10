Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $351.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIDE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

In related news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the third quarter valued at $40,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

