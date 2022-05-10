Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $3.66.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

RIDE opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $351.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lordstown Motors news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.