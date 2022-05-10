R. F. Lafferty Lowers Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) to Sell

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Shares of RIDE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. 107,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,725,436. The firm has a market cap of $304.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

