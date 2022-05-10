L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €260.00 ($273.68) to €282.00 ($296.84) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €339.00 ($356.84) to €350.00 ($368.42) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €395.00 ($415.79) to €385.00 ($405.26) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($457.89) to €450.00 ($473.68) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

L’Oréal stock opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.06. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $63.96 and a 1-year high of $97.48.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

