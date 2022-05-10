L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €260.00 ($273.68) to €282.00 ($296.84) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €339.00 ($356.84) to €350.00 ($368.42) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €395.00 ($415.79) to €385.00 ($405.26) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($457.89) to €450.00 ($473.68) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.38.
L’Oréal Company Profile (Get Rating)
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L’Oréal (LRLCY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Oréal (LRLCY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.