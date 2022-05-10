Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Rating Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.24. 29,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,521. The company has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.89 and a 200 day moving average of $230.33.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after buying an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

