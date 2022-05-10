Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) will announce $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $292.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.10 and its 200-day moving average is $371.75. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

