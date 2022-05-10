Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $15.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.
