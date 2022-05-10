Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

NYSE:LFT opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.18. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LFT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

In other news, CEO James Peter Flynn purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Christopher Hunt acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $99,690 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lument Finance Trust stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.69% of Lument Finance Trust worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

