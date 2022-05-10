Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.13.

Lumentum stock opened at $87.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.52. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lumentum by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,638,000 after buying an additional 391,641 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lumentum by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,383,000 after buying an additional 193,774 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Lumentum by 3.4% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,540,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Lumentum by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,372,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lumentum by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,507,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

