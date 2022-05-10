Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Austin Russell Buys 300,000 Shares

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell acquired 300,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $2,667,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, April 5th, Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $220,650.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $206,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.51. 482,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.43. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 60.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $15,317,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.