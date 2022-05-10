Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) versus Compass (NYSE:COMP) Financial Survey

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass and Luokung Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion 0.29 -$494.10 million ($2.37) -1.94 Luokung Technology $18.26 million 9.13 -$39.87 million N/A N/A

Luokung Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Luokung Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Compass and Luokung Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 6 0 2.75 Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass presently has a consensus target price of $15.64, suggesting a potential upside of 240.80%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.70% -64.94% -19.65% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Luokung Technology beats Compass on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass (Get Rating)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Luokung Technology (Get Rating)

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features. The company also offers software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform that offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data. Luokung Technology Corp. has a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Dianyu Information Technology Co., Ltd. to expand mobile commercial big data services in the 5G era. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

