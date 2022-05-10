MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.10.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,947. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 7.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.02.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,315 shares of company stock valued at $381,163 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,756,000 after buying an additional 950,970 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,645,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after buying an additional 48,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,259,000 after buying an additional 195,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,369,000 after buying an additional 48,782 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after buying an additional 117,271 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

