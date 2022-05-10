MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $168.00 million-$172.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.78 million.

Shares of MTSI opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.95. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.10.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,315 shares of company stock valued at $381,163. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.