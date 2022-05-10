MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

MGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

MGNX opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.28). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

