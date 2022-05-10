MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MGNX. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.28). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in MacroGenics by 86.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares during the period.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

