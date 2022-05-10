Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.32) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.78. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

