Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of MMP opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 225,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

