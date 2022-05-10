Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$90.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MG shares. Raymond James raised Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$78.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$106.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

MG stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$75.15. The company had a trading volume of 681,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.12. Magna International has a one year low of C$70.16 and a one year high of C$126.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$93.96.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 9.7600009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Maher acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

