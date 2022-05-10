Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

MG stock opened at C$74.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$78.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.96. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$70.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.00.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 9.7600009 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MG shares. Raymond James upgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magna International to C$72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.91.

In other Magna International news, Director Mary Lou Maher bought 1,000 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

