Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
MG stock opened at C$74.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$78.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.96. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$70.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.00.
Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 9.7600009 EPS for the current year.
In other Magna International news, Director Mary Lou Maher bought 1,000 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,930.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
