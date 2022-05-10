Magna International (MGA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Magna International (NYSE: MGA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $92.00 to $77.00.

5/3/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $64.00.

5/2/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Magna International was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $90.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $72.00.

5/2/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $77.00.

4/11/2022 – Magna International is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Magna International is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $81.00.

4/1/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Magna International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/31/2022 – Magna International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $99.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $57.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,942. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after purchasing an additional 131,775 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,265,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 348,205 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

