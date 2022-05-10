Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Benchmark

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MGA. TheStreet lowered Magna International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.27. Magna International has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after buying an additional 348,205 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in Magna International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,136,000 after acquiring an additional 228,950 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after acquiring an additional 177,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Magna International by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 680,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after acquiring an additional 166,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

