Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $77.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Benchmark from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Magna International stock opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.27. Magna International has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

