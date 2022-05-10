Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MX. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of MX opened at $16.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $719.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 293,463 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 383,205 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,001,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after acquiring an additional 147,639 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.4% during the third quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,198,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 168,595 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% during the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 644,161 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.