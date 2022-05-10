Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Malibu Boats updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of MBUU traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.86. 9,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,594. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average is $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.61.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MBUU. Truist Financial cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.
Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
