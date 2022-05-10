Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Malibu Boats updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MBUU traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.86. 9,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,594. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average is $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBUU. Truist Financial cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.